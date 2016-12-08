BRIEF-FS Bancorp Inc reports Q4 EPS $0.86
* FS Bancorp, Inc. reports record 2016 results including $10.5 million of net income or $3.51 per diluted share and sixteenth consecutive quarterly cash dividend
Dec 8 China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding :
* unit agreed with other jv partners to form a jv, which will be owned as to 37.5% by beidou navigation
* Jv to be formed with a registered capital of rmb400 million
* beidou navigation entered into joint venture agreement with six (6) other joint venture partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FS Bancorp, Inc. reports record 2016 results including $10.5 million of net income or $3.51 per diluted share and sixteenth consecutive quarterly cash dividend
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 26 President Donald Trump pushed Republican lawmakers on Thursday for swift action on a sweeping agenda including his planned U.S.-Mexican border wall, tax cuts and repealing the Obamacare law, despite tensions over timetables and priorities.
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing