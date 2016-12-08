Dec 8 Apollo Education Group Inc :

* Apollo Education- department indicated continued participation of university in title IV programs after merger would be subject to certain conditions

* Apollo Education Group Inc - currently evaluating DoE preacquisition response and its implications for merger

* Apollo Education Group Inc - U.S. Department of Education provided its response to preacquisition review application filed by University Of Phoenix

* Apollo Education Group Inc - conditions include posting of a letter of credit with department within ten days of merger in amount of $385.6 million

* Apollo - either Queso, co can abandon deal if conditions relating to preacquisition review response are not satisfied, are not curable prior to Feb 1