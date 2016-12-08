Dec 8 Horizon Pharma Plc

* Horizon says studies testing Actimmune in cancer continue as planned - conf call

* Horizon CEO says he expects Actimmune to grow next year - conf call

* Horizon CEO says recent acquisitions offset the potential sales they could have reaped from selling Actimmune for FA - conf call

* Horizon says the lack of statistical significance was not due to a placebo effect - conf call

* Horizon CEO says a low single digit percentage of patients with FA use Actimmune off-label - conf call

* Horizon CEO says after recent acquisitions, they don't see any urgency to add to their orphan medicine portfolio- conf call

* Horizon CEO says this trial failure does not change their m&a appetite - conf call