Dec 8 Horizon Pharma Plc
* Horizon says studies testing Actimmune in cancer continue
as planned - conf call
* Horizon CEO says he expects Actimmune to grow next year -
conf call
* Horizon CEO says recent acquisitions offset the potential
sales they could have reaped from selling Actimmune for FA -
conf call
* Horizon says the lack of statistical significance was not
due to a placebo effect - conf call
* Horizon CEO says a low single digit percentage of patients
with FA use Actimmune off-label - conf call
* Horizon CEO says after recent acquisitions, they don't see
any urgency to add to their orphan medicine portfolio- conf call
* Horizon CEO says this trial failure does not change their
m&a appetite - conf call
