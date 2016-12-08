UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 8 Wilmar International Limited :
* Competition commission raids manufacturers of margarine edible oils and baking fats in south africa
* "cannot comment further on any matters which are part of ongoing investigation"
* confirms that a search and seizure operation was conducted at premises of its south african subsidiary, wilmar continental edible oils and fats (pty) ltd
* refers to statement issued by competition commission of south africa on raids it conducted against several cos
* search and seizure operation as part of an industry-wide investigation by competition commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources