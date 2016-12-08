Dec 8 Wilmar International Limited :

* Competition commission raids manufacturers of margarine edible oils and baking fats in south africa

* "cannot comment further on any matters which are part of ongoing investigation"

* confirms that a search and seizure operation was conducted at premises of its south african subsidiary, wilmar continental edible oils and fats (pty) ltd

* refers to statement issued by competition commission of south africa on raids it conducted against several cos

* search and seizure operation as part of an industry-wide investigation by competition commission