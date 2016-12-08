UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Fixes typo in headline)
Dec 8 Obour Land for Food Industries :
* Nine-month revenue EGP 1.05 billion versus EGP 846.2 million year ago
* Nine-month net profit EGP 110.1 million versus EGP 68.2 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2gnV1IU) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources