Dec 8 AstraZeneca Plc :

* AstraZeneca announces subgroup analysis from FALCON trial comparing Faslodex (fulvestrant) to Arimidex (anastrozole)

* AstraZeneca -Serious adverse events in non-visceral disease subgroup occurred in 11.6% of patients with Faslodex versus 16.8% of patients with Arimidex

* AstraZeneca Plc - safety and tolerability profile was in line with current experience with Faslodex and Arimidex

* AstraZeneca Plc - AstraZeneca is pursuing a label extension with US regulatory authorities to include falcon results in Faslodex label

* AstraZeneca Plc - FALCON trial met its primary endpoint