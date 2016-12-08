Dec 8 AstraZeneca Plc :
* AstraZeneca announces subgroup analysis from FALCON trial
comparing Faslodex (fulvestrant) to Arimidex (anastrozole)
* AstraZeneca -Serious adverse events in non-visceral
disease subgroup occurred in 11.6% of patients with Faslodex
versus 16.8% of patients with Arimidex
* AstraZeneca Plc - safety and tolerability profile was in
line with current experience with Faslodex and Arimidex
* AstraZeneca Plc - AstraZeneca is pursuing a label
extension with US regulatory authorities to include falcon
results in Faslodex label
* AstraZeneca Plc - FALCON trial met its primary endpoint
