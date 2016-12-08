UPDATE 2-Dow Chemical's results, forecast benefit as economic growth boosts demand
* Shares hit all-time high (Adds exec comments, graphic; updates shares)
Dec 8 Great Plains Energy Inc :
* Great Plains Energy announces leadership team of combined company
* Great Plains Energy Inc - once approved by Great Plains Energy board of directors when transaction closes, new team will have 19 executive officers
* Great Plains Energy Inc - transaction to close in spring of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares hit all-time high (Adds exec comments, graphic; updates shares)
* CEO Liveris - "honored to serve in leadership role in working closely with administration to create vibrant us manufacturing sector" - conf call
* Moneygram International says stockholders of Moneygram being offered $13.25 per share in cash