Dec 8 Daohe Global Group Ltd

* Co is in negotiation with certain independent third parties for a proposed underwriting arrangement of rights shares

* Save as disclosed board is not aware of any reasons for recent price and trading volume movements of shares

* Noted recent increases in price and trading volume of shares

* Considering implementing rights issue of new shares to its qualifying shareholders and is at initial stage of preparation for potential rights issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: