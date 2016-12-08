Dec 8 Wecast Network Inc :

* Current CEO, Mingcheng Tao, will remain with Wecast Network as an advisor to company

* Wecast network selects Bing Yang as next chief executive officer

* Yang will, in addition to assuming new CEO role, also be appointed as a director on Wecast's board

* Yang will, in addition to assuming new CEO role, also be appointed as a director on Wecast's board

* Both Yang's CEO and director of board roles will be effective immediately