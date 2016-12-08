Dec 8 TETRA Technologies Inc :

* TETRA Technologies Inc - considering raising capital to address deferral of certain projects from Q4 of 2016 into early 2017

* TETRA Technologies Inc - additionally, co announced that it has obtained an interim arbitration award of $7 million plus legal fees on a long-standing claim

* TETRA Technologies Inc - is considering capital raise alternatives sheet to address potential weakness in 2017 Deep Water Gulf of Mexico activity

* TETRA Technologies Inc -delay in projects is expected to result in company not being in compliance with one of its debt covenants as of December 31, 2016