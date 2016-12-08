BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp's independent directors send letter to Stilwell Group - SEC filing
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing
Dec 8 TETRA Technologies Inc :
* TETRA Technologies Inc - considering raising capital to address deferral of certain projects from Q4 of 2016 into early 2017
* TETRA Technologies Inc - additionally, co announced that it has obtained an interim arbitration award of $7 million plus legal fees on a long-standing claim
* TETRA Technologies Inc - is considering capital raise alternatives
* TETRA Technologies Inc - is considering capital raise alternatives sheet to address potential weakness in 2017 Deep Water Gulf of Mexico activity
* TETRA Technologies Inc -delay in projects is expected to result in company not being in compliance with one of its debt covenants as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Bitfury, a U.S. infrastructure provider of bitcoin and private blockchains, announced on Thursday that Credit China FinTech Holdings Ltd has invested $30 million in the company.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (IFR) - While cheap valuations have put Mexico back on bond investors' radar, the country's borrowers are far from ready to jump in, due to unease over US trade policies and soaring funding costs.