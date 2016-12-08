BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp's independent directors send letter to Stilwell Group - SEC filing
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing
Dec 8 McDonald's Corp :
* Creating a new integrated international holding company structure as part of its recent business re-organisation
* New international holding company structure will be located in the UK and domiciled in the UK for tax purposes
* Changes will result in the creation of a unified structure located in the United Kingdom
* The new change will result in the closure of the company's operations in Geneva
* Co's office in Luxembourg to retain responsibility for luxembourg restaurants but other functions will transfer to new UK-based holding co Further company coverage:
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Bitfury, a U.S. infrastructure provider of bitcoin and private blockchains, announced on Thursday that Credit China FinTech Holdings Ltd has invested $30 million in the company.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (IFR) - While cheap valuations have put Mexico back on bond investors' radar, the country's borrowers are far from ready to jump in, due to unease over US trade policies and soaring funding costs.