BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp's independent directors send letter to Stilwell Group - SEC filing
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing
Dec 8 Stifel Financial Corp :
* Co, Co's units reached settlement of 2 civil lawsuits relating to sale of collateralized debt obligations investments in 2006
* Settlements resolve all pending litigation related to Wisconsin school district litigation matters
* Stifel announces global settlement regarding Wisconsin school district litigation matters
* Stifel does not anticipate settlement will have an impact on its pre-tax results in Q4 of 2016
* Anticipate Stifel's provision for income taxes in Q4 of 2016 to be negatively impacted by approximately $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Bitfury, a U.S. infrastructure provider of bitcoin and private blockchains, announced on Thursday that Credit China FinTech Holdings Ltd has invested $30 million in the company.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (IFR) - While cheap valuations have put Mexico back on bond investors' radar, the country's borrowers are far from ready to jump in, due to unease over US trade policies and soaring funding costs.