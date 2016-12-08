Dec 8 Stifel Financial Corp :

* Co, Co's units reached settlement of 2 civil lawsuits relating to sale of collateralized debt obligations investments in 2006

* Settlements resolve all pending litigation related to Wisconsin school district litigation matters

* Stifel announces global settlement regarding Wisconsin school district litigation matters

* Stifel does not anticipate settlement will have an impact on its pre-tax results in Q4 of 2016

* Anticipate Stifel's provision for income taxes in Q4 of 2016 to be negatively impacted by approximately $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: