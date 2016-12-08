Dec 8 Greenyard NV :

* Announces the successful placement of 125 million euros ($132.75 million) senior, unsecured, guaranteed, convertible bonds due 2021

* 10.8 pct of the convertible bonds has been allocated to Deprez Holding NV, a company controlled by the Deprez family

* Convertible bonds will be issued in denominations of 100,000 euros in principal amount at 100 percent of their principal amount and will have a coupon of 3.75 percent per annum

* Has decided to make use of its increase option of up to 15 million euros, bringing the total principal amount of the convertible bonds to 125 million euros.

* The conversion price will be set at a premium of 25 pct of the volume weighted average price of Greenyard's shares on Euronext Brussels between opening and closing of the market today.

* Settlement of the issue of the convertible bonds is expected to take place on or around december 22, 2016

* BNP Paribas Fortis and Berenberg are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners

* Daiwa Capital Markets, Degroof Petercam and KBC Bank are acting as joint bookrunners Source text: bit.ly/2gfOYaU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)