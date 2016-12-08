Dec 8 Diversified Royalty Corp

* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces final resolution of John Bennett indemnity litigation

* Says co has agreed to make payment of $1.1 million in full satisfaction of all remaining and potential liabilities

* All of proceedings currently existing between parties will be dismissed on consent without costs

* Bennett has signed a full and final release of all past, present and future claims against corporation

* As part of settlement, dividend's payments of $7.5 million versus $8.6 million accrued on dividend's balance sheet to result in $1.1 million accounting gain