Dec 8 Diversified Royalty Corp
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces final resolution of
John Bennett indemnity litigation
* Says co has agreed to make payment of $1.1 million in full
satisfaction of all remaining and potential liabilities
* All of proceedings currently existing between parties will
be dismissed on consent without costs
* Bennett has signed a full and final release of all past,
present and future claims against corporation
* As part of settlement, dividend's payments of $7.5 million
versus $8.6 million accrued on dividend's balance sheet to
result in $1.1 million accounting gain
