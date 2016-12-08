Dec 8 Source: Moody's

* Moody's says high government debt ratio remains key challenge for Albania

* Moody's - "we expect Albania's government debt ratio to reach around 69% of GDP in 2017"

* Moody's on Albania- though ongoing administrative,judicial reform efforts in pursuit of EU accession should lead to notable improvements in business environment

* Moody's on Albania-Government continues to rely on liquidity from domestic banking system burdened by significant non-performing loans to finance itself