TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall after solid 7-year auction

* Indirect bidders buy record share at 7-year note auction * Record highs on Wall Street keep lid on yield decline * First reading on U.S. Q4 2016 GDP on tap Friday (Updates market action, adds quotes) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 26 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday with benchmark yields retreating from a four-week high, after strong investor demand at a $28 billion auction of seven-year notes, part of this week's $88 billion coupon-bearing government debt su