BRIEF-Synagile Corp says raises $4.7 mln in equity financing
* Synagile Corp says it has raised $4.7 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $12.7 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2j96TBB)
Dec 8 Fitch:
* Fitch: 2017 outlook for South American Banks reflects mixed degrees of robustness
* Fitch on South American Banks says expects loan quality indicators to be pressured mildly as loans season through less favourable growth cycle
* Fitch says South American Banks have generally demonstrated solid loan quality ratios since commodities price shock of 2014
* Fitch says with exception of Venezuela, expects South American Banks to continue holding up well against global headwinds Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, Jan 26 Real Matters, a Canadian provider of real estate industry services, is looking to raise about C$150 million in an initial public offering that could come as early as next month, sources familiar with the process said.