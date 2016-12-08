BRIEF-Woodward increases qtrly cash dividend by 14 pct to $0.125/share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 14 percent to $0.125 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Match Group Inc :
* Says third amendment reduced applicable interest rate margin by 1.25% per annum and reduced libor floor by 0.25% per annum
* Says on Dec 8, co entered into third amendment to certain credit agreement, dated as of October 7, 2015 Source text bit.ly/2ggazvb Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 26 A Canadian court ruled on Thursday that a lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc by Guatemalan men claiming they were shot by the miner's private security guards can proceed in British Columbia, according to a copy of the judgment seen by Reuters.
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)