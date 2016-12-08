BRIEF-Woodward increases qtrly cash dividend by 14 pct to $0.125/share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 14 percent to $0.125 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Post Holdings Inc :
* Post Holdings Inc - Michael foods will settle all class claims with a $75 million payment.
* Litigation pertains to a timeframe that predates post's acquisition of michael foods, which was completed in June 2014
* Post Holdings - settlement does not affect action filed on behalf of indirect purchasers of shell eggs,dismissed claims by direct purchasers of egg products
* Post Holdings settles egg antitrust class action claims
* Post Holdings Inc says has reached an agreement to settle all class claims against michael foods inc
* Says co expects to record a pre-tax charge in q1 of its fiscal year 2017 for settlement of this matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 26 A Canadian court ruled on Thursday that a lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc by Guatemalan men claiming they were shot by the miner's private security guards can proceed in British Columbia, according to a copy of the judgment seen by Reuters.
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)