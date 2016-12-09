Dec 9 Myer Holdings Ltd :

* Supreme Court of Victoria on Dec 9 2016 held that in this action Court's process has been engaged for illegitimate or collateral purpose

* Refers to announcement of 26 March 2015 and legal proceedings that were served against co on 25 March 2015 by shareholder

* Myer says court will grant a stay of proceeding which means that, subject to any appeal, MCI may not continue proceeding against company