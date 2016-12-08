Dec 8 IG Group Holdings Plc :
* Response to BaFin announcement regarding CFDS
* Firmly believes in robust and proportionate regulatory
oversight of cfd sector in all markets in which it operates
* Notes today's intended measure issued by BaFin, a
supervisor of company's activities in Germany, regarding
marketing, distribution and sale of cfds to retail clients.
* Considers BaFin proposal to be consistent with ig's recent
introduction of limited risk accounts
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)