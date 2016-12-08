Dec 8 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc
:
* Reduction of stake in Euromoney
* Announces its intention to reduce its holding in Euromoney
to c.49 pct
* This will be achieved by a sale of approximately 32
million ordinary shares in Euromoney
* Placing shares and, if approved, buy- back represent
approximately c.10 pct and c.15 pct of Euromoney's current
issued share capital respectively
* As a result, Euromoney will cease to be a subsidiary and
will be accounted for as an associate
* Sale will comprise two parts a secondary placing of
euromoney shares and a buy-back by euromoney of its own shares
from dmgt
* Shares will be cancelled, combined effect of sale will be
to reduce dmgt's holding from c.67 pct of Euromoney's issued
share capital to c.49 pct
