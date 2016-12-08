BRIEF-Dividend 15 Split announces offering of Preferred Shares and Class A shares
* Class A shares will be offered at a price of $10.95 per Class A share to yield 10.96 percent
Dec 8 Southern Co :
* Underwriting agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
* Agreement for issue, sale of $550 million of its series 2016b Junior Subordinated notes due March 15, 2057 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2gGkB9T) Further company coverage:
* Class A shares will be offered at a price of $10.95 per Class A share to yield 10.96 percent
Jan 26Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.
* board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: