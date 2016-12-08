Dec 8 Good Times Restaurants Inc :
* Good Times Restaurants reports Q4 and fiscal year end
results
* Total revenues increased 40 pct to $17.2 million for
quarter
* Same store sales for company-owned Good Times Restaurants
decreased 1.2 pct for quarter
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Good Times Restaurants Inc - for FY 2017 total adjusted
EBITDA of approximately $4.5 million to $5.0 million
* Good Times Restaurants Inc - sees FY 2017 the opening of 9
to 11 new bad daddy's restaurants and 1 new good times
restaurant
* Sees 2017 total revenues of about $80 million to $82
million with a year-end revenue run rate of about $94 million to
$98 million
* Good Times Restaurants Inc - for FY 2017 capital
expenditures of about $14.7 million including about $2.0
million related to fiscal 2018 development
