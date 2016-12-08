Dec 8 United Continental Holdings Inc :
* United Airlines says UAL's Nov. 2016 consolidated traffic
(revenue passenger miles) increased 1.7 percent
* United Airlines says expects Q4 2016 casm excluding fuel,
profit sharing and third-party expenses to increase 4.0 to 4.5
percent compared to Q4 of 2015
* United Airlines says expects fourth-quarter 2016
consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 3.0 to 4.0
percent compared to Q4 of 2015
* United Airlines - company now expects fourth-quarter 2016
pre-tax margin to be between 7.5 and 8.5 percent
* United Airlines says Nov. 2016 consolidated load factor
increased 0.1 points compared to november 2015.
* United Airlines - newly ratified ual technicians contract
expected to increase Q4 consol CASM excluding fuel,profit
sharing,3rd-party expenses by about 0.5 points
