Dec 8 Pain Therapeutics Inc :

* Pain Therapeutics Inc says on Dec 5, co sent a letter to Durect Corp pursuant to development and license agreement dated as of December 19, 2002

* Pain Therapeutics - letter provided durect with formal written notice that co is removing opioid drugs hydromorphone and oxymorphone as licensed products under DLA

* Says for avoidance of doubt, all terms and conditions of DLA remain in full force and effect with respect to remoxy

* Pain Therapeutics - letter does not alter terms of DLA regarding remaining licensed product, remoxy er (oxycodone capsules CII), or otherwise amend DLA Source text - bit.ly/2gpyw6m Further company coverage: