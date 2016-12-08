Dec 8 Whitestone REIT
* Whitestone REIT completes disposition of non-core assets,
advancing the transformation of Whitestone into a pure-play,
Community Centered Retail REIT
* Whitestone REIT - Transaction is structured as a
tax-efficient exchange, allowing deferral of capital gains
* Whitestone REIT-To receive partnership units of
Pillarstone Capital REIT valued at about $18.1 million and
Pillarstone OP will assume about $65.9 million of debt
* Pillarstone Capital REIT acquiring 14 non-core properties
for a total transaction value of approximately $84.0 million
* Whitestone REIT says transaction is expected to be net
income per share and funds from operations per share neutral in
2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: