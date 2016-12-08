BRIEF-Woodward increases qtrly cash dividend by 14 pct to $0.125/share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 14 percent to $0.125 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Aerohive Networks Inc
* Discovery Equity Partners proposes that Aerohive Networks take steps that would require all directors to stand for election on an annual basis
* Discovery Equity Partners sends letter to Aerohive Networks requesting the co immediately begin process to declassify its board of directors
* Discovery Equity Partners also urges Aerohive Networks to move to the annual election of all directors as a matter of good corporate governance Source text: (bit.ly/2h8ICH2) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 26 A Canadian court ruled on Thursday that a lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc by Guatemalan men claiming they were shot by the miner's private security guards can proceed in British Columbia, according to a copy of the judgment seen by Reuters.
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)