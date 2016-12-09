Dec 9 Westpac Banking Corp :
* Asset quality is expected to remain sound in year ahead
* Competition is also expected to remain intense from both
existing competitors and new entrants, particularly in so-called
fintech space
* Growth is a little uneven across states
* Growth in services sector, rise in residential &
infrastructure investment & improved net exports gains offset
second order effects from slowdown in mining investment
* It is likely that additional stress will emerge in sectors
and regions undergoing some structural change
* Outlook for Australia and New Zealand remains positive
* Global environment seems particularly volatile at present,
domestic fundamentals are sound
