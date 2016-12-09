Dec 9 Westpac Banking Corp :

* Asset quality is expected to remain sound in year ahead

* Competition is also expected to remain intense from both existing competitors and new entrants, particularly in so-called fintech space

* Growth is a little uneven across states

* Growth in services sector, rise in residential & infrastructure investment & improved net exports gains offset second order effects from slowdown in mining investment

* It is likely that additional stress will emerge in sectors and regions undergoing some structural change

* Outlook for Australia and New Zealand remains positive

