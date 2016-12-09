BRIEF-Alamos Gold files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 mln
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Dec 9 Abano Healthcare Group Ltd :
* Received notice that Healthcare Partners Holdings Limited has sent its partial takeover offer to Abano shareholders
* Preliminary view of Abano Board is that partial nature of offer is not in best interests of shareholders
* Reiterates advice to shareholders to take no action in respect of offer and wait for Board's recommendation
* "It likely that value of Abano's shares post-offer, and ability to sell those shares, would be adversely affected" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Drug distributor McKesson Corp's quarterly revenue missed estimates due to slowing pace of branded drug price increases amid rising concerns over soaring prices of medicines.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy on Wednesday but showed little appetite to quickly join President Donald Trump's call for an investigation into what he believes was large-scale voter fraud in the Nov. 8 election.