Dec 9 Abano Healthcare Group Ltd :

* Received notice that Healthcare Partners Holdings Limited has sent its partial takeover offer to Abano shareholders

* Preliminary view of Abano Board is that partial nature of offer is not in best interests of shareholders

* Reiterates advice to shareholders to take no action in respect of offer and wait for Board's recommendation

* "It likely that value of Abano's shares post-offer, and ability to sell those shares, would be adversely affected"