Dec 9 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 154.3 mln euros

* Says revenue increased by 4.6 percent (adjusted for currency effects: 2.7 percent) to 1.088 bln euros

* EBIT margin increased to 14.2 percent

* Says has set itself target to continue growing at least same rate as underlying market in fiscal year 2016/17

* EBIT margin is expected to continue to move within range also forecast for medium term, of 13-15%