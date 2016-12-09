BRIEF-Alamos Gold files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 mln
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Dec 9 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 154.3 mln euros
* Says revenue increased by 4.6 percent (adjusted for currency effects: 2.7 percent) to 1.088 bln euros
* EBIT margin increased to 14.2 percent
* Says has set itself target to continue growing at least same rate as underlying market in fiscal year 2016/17
* EBIT margin is expected to continue to move within range also forecast for medium term, of 13-15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Drug distributor McKesson Corp's quarterly revenue missed estimates due to slowing pace of branded drug price increases amid rising concerns over soaring prices of medicines.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy on Wednesday but showed little appetite to quickly join President Donald Trump's call for an investigation into what he believes was large-scale voter fraud in the Nov. 8 election.