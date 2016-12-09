BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate Holdings proposes disposal of 20.2 pct equity stake
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
Dec 9 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
* DMGT has committed to sell c.13.0 million shares in Euromoney under placing, representing 10.2 percent of company's capital, at a price of 9.75 pounds per share.
* Has also been agreed that Euromoney will acquire c.19.2 million of its own shares under buyback
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year