Dec 9 Electra Private Equity Plc

* Continued strong performance: NAV per share of 5,149p, a total return of 35 pct for the year

* Share price of 4,310p, a total return of 36 pct for year, compared with 17 pct for FTSE all-share index

* FY investment return of £751 million, or 46 pct on opening portfolio

* Timing of second stage of strategic review currently constrained by terms of outsourced management contract and will be after june 2017, unless able to negotiate earlier access to portfolio companies