BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate Holdings proposes disposal of 20.2 pct equity stake
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
Dec 9 Electra Private Equity Plc
* Continued strong performance: NAV per share of 5,149p, a total return of 35 pct for the year
* Share price of 4,310p, a total return of 36 pct for year, compared with 17 pct for FTSE all-share index
* FY investment return of £751 million, or 46 pct on opening portfolio
* Timing of second stage of strategic review currently constrained by terms of outsourced management contract and will be after june 2017, unless able to negotiate earlier access to portfolio companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year