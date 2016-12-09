BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate Holdings proposes disposal of 20.2 pct equity stake
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
Dec 9 Cover-more Group Ltd :
* Has signed an insurance services agreement with australasian branch of global insurer, berkshire hathaway specialty insurance
* New agreement enables cover-more to terminate current underwriting agreement with great lakes australia
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year