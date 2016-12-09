BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate Holdings proposes disposal of 20.2 pct equity stake
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
Dec 9 CMC Markets Plc
* Response to BaFin consultation paper
* Notes yesterday's announcement by bafin regarding marketing, distribution and sale of CfD products to retail clients
* There are no other requirements from BaFin including no leverage limits
* And where retail clients' risk is limited to their deposits, there is no prohibition on marketing, distribution and sale of cfds
* Welcome this balanced approach from BaFin and will respond to consultation in accordance with proposed timeline of 20 January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year