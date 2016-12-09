BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate Holdings proposes disposal of 20.2 pct equity stake
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
Dec 9 Tullett Prebon Plc :
* Has declared a second interim dividend of 11.25 pence per share to be paid on Jan. 13, 2017 to shareholders
* Expects next dividend to be declared with company's interim results in 2017
* Dividends declared in respect of year ending Dec. 31, 2016 total 16.85 pence per share
* It is not envisaged that a further dividend in respect of year ending Dec. 31, 2016 will be declared
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year