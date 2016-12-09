BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate Holdings proposes disposal of 20.2 pct equity stake
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
Dec 9 Tide ASA :
* Sparebanken vest sells entire holding in Tide ASA of 2.2 million shares
* DSD AS buys 2.9 million shares in Tide ASA corresponding to 12.73 pct stake for 28.50 Norwegian crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year