BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate Holdings proposes disposal of 20.2 pct equity stake
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
Dec 9 ICICI Bank Ltd :
* Says ICICI Bank's international bond offering under Tokyo pro-bond programme
* Board approved proposed borrowing plan for remaining period of financial year 2016-17
* Says priced issuance of five year fixed rate notes worth 10 billion yen Source text:bit.ly/2hagjIc Further company coverage:
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year