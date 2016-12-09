Dec 9 Shangri-la Asia Ltd

* expects group consol profit before non-operating items attributable for fy ending 31 dec 2016 will increase by at least 25%

* improvement in group's net profit is due to substantial reduction in operation losses of hotel ownership segment in mainland china

* expects to record decline in consol profit attributable to equity holders of co after non-operating items for year ending 31 dec 2016