Dec 9 ZH International Holdings Ltd :

* major transaction acquisition of land use rights in henan, the prc and financial assistance from controlling shareholder

* Deal for RMB348.3 mln

* Zensun entered into a loan agreement with henan xinghan to provide financial assistance to henan xinghan

* unit made successful bid for land use right of land parcel in a listing for sale process in auction held by zhengzhou city land resources bureau Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: