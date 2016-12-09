Dec 9 Apranga APB :

* Plans to reach 230 million euros ($244.08 million) turnover (including VAT) in 2017, or by 7.3 per cent more, than expected year 2016 turnover

* Plans to reconstruct or open 7-10 stores during 2017

* Investments are planned to amount to about 5-6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9423 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)