Dec 9 Snaige AB :

* Authorized capital will be reduced by 3.2 million euros ($3.40 million)

* Nominal value of share after reduction will be 0.30 euros per share

* Authorized capital is reduced by reducing nominal value of existing shares by 0.08 euros per share