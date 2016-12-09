UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 Kri Kri Milk Industry SA :
* 10-Month 2016 ice-cream sales in Greek market up 15 percent
* 10-Month 2016 yogurt sales in Greek market up 11 percent
* 6-Month 2016 yogurt exports in countries of West Europe up 39 per cent
* Has already started the implementation of a new investment program worth 10 million euros ($10.62 million) Source text: bit.ly/2hcfIsv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources