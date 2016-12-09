BRIEF-Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
Dec 9 Rickmers Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
* Has entered into a deed of consent with Commerzbank AG, Singapore Branch
* Trustee-Manager has entered into a memorandum of agreement for sale of "India Rickmers" vessel securing CMB facility
* Deed in relation to a settlement of senior loan facilities extended by CMB to a subsidiary of trust
* CMB has agreed to waive repayment of a material portion of remaining debt owed under CMB facility following partial prepayment
* "sale is not expected to lead to material loss in q4 of 2016"
* Net proceeds from sale will be applied towards partial prepayment of cmb facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS