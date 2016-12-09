Dec 9 Littelfuse Inc

* Littelfuse Inc - reaffirms Q4 2016 guidance

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Littelfuse Inc - completed a private placement of approximately $350 million of senior notes to several institutional investors

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $274.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S