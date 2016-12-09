BRIEF-Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
Dec 9 Littelfuse Inc
* Littelfuse Inc - reaffirms Q4 2016 guidance
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Littelfuse Inc - completed a private placement of approximately $350 million of senior notes to several institutional investors
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $274.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. reports 5.65 percent passive stake in Global Partners Lp as on January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2j6e4KV] Further company coverage: