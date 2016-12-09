UPDATE 1-United Rentals to buy NES Rentals for $965 mln
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
Dec 9 Sibanye Gold Ltd
* Stillwater Mining - to pay Sibanye break-up fee of $16.5 million plus reimbursement of expenses up to $10 million if deal is terminated in certain circumstances
* Stillwater Mining - Sibanye Gold required to pay co break-up fee of $33 million + reimbursement up to $10 million if merger is terminated in some circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).