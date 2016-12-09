Exxon names environmentalist to board of directors
HOUSTON, Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, named an environmentalist to its board of directors on Wednesday.
Dec 9 Xerox Corp
* Conduent says agreement also provides for senior secured term loan 'b' facility of $750 million with a seven-year maturity
* Conduent - agreement permits co to incur incremental term loan borrowings, and/or increase commitments under credit facility for not more than $300 million
* Conduent says on Dec 7, co entered into a credit agreement among co, its units - sec filing
* Conduent- credit agreement provides senior secured credit facilities of term loan 'a' facility in amount of up to $700 million with a 5-year maturity
* Conduent- to use proceeds of borrowings under term loan facilities to purchase international subsidiaries from xerox, to pay a distribution to xerox
* Conduent- agreement also provides for senior secured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $750 million with a five-year maturity Source text for Eikon: (ID:bit.ly/2heeOcF) Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, named an environmentalist to its board of directors on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025