Exxon names environmentalist to board of directors
HOUSTON, Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, named an environmentalist to its board of directors on Wednesday.
Dec 9 Cytokinetics Inc
* Cytokinetics announces new data presented at the international symposium on ALS/MND
* Patient baseline characteristics from vitality-ALS comparable to benefit-ALS
* Approximately 24 percent of patients withdrew from vitality-ALS during two week open-label phase, primarily due to aes
* "Look forward to sharing full results from vitality-ALS in late 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025