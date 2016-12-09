Dec 9 Cytokinetics Inc

* Cytokinetics announces new data presented at the international symposium on ALS/MND

* Patient baseline characteristics from vitality-ALS comparable to benefit-ALS

* Approximately 24 percent of patients withdrew from vitality-ALS during two week open-label phase, primarily due to aes

* "Look forward to sharing full results from vitality-ALS in late 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)