Dec 9 SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* New guidance: in 2016, SSH Communications security estimates its revenue to be less than in 2015

* Software license and subscription sales are estimated to be considerably higher than in 2015

* Professional services sales are lower than in 2015, as expected

* Old guidance: SSH Communications security estimates its revenue in 2016 to grow slightly from 2015 Source text for Eikon:

