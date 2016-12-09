BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.76
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
Dec 9 Central China Real Estate Ltd
* Group (through two indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of company) (i) entered into guarantee agreement with Citic Trust
* Group agreed to provided share charges in favour of Citic Trust, as security for repayment obligations of CCRE Tianming in respect of entrusted loan of RMB400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS
* Net property income for period 1 january 2016 to 31 december 2016 (fy 2016) was rmb669.8 million, 4.1% higher